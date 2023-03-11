Rock Handley Eicke
Rock Handley Eicke, 68, loving husband, son, father, grandfather, and friend went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 9, 2023. He passed peacefully with his family by his side. Rock was born on February 19, 1955 to Mary Moore Eicke and Jack Handley Eicke, in O’Donnell, Texas. Delia Reyes and Rock were married for 33 wonderful years and were blessed with 6 children: Miranda, Collin, Dustin, Mark, Sarah and Katherine.
Rock was an auto mechanic and his joy in life was spending time with his family. He was known as “Papa Rock” to his grandchildren. Rock was a follower of our Lord and Savior.
He is preceded in death by his parents Mary Moore Eicke and Jack Handley Eicke. He is survived by his wife Delia Eicke of Temple, Texas; Step Parents Patricia and Tom Hefner of Temple, Texas; Brothers Michael Barnes of O’Donnell, Texas and Marty Owen of New Hampshire; Sisters, Holley Mullins of Tyler, Texas and Cynthia Thibodeaux of Wylie, Texas: Grand Children, JD Haney of California, Nicholas Halverson, Amanda Chavez, Kimberly Chavez, of Eddy, Texas, Isabella Haney of Hillsboro, Texas, Kiki Kisseih, Audri Kisseih, Mason Miller, Gabriella Addy, of Stone Mountain Georgia.
Visitation will take place on Monday, March 13, 2023 from 4:00pm to 6:00pm at Hewitt Arney Funeral Home 14 W Barton Ave, Temple, Texas with Pastor Pete Arvizu, Jr., officiant.
A Private Burial will be scheduled at a later date.
Paid Obituary