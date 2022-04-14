BELTON — Services for Norman D. Winkler, 92, of Belton will be 1 p.m. Monday at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Belton with the Rev. Luke Madsen officiating.
Burial will be in St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery.
Mr. Winkler died Tuesday, April 12, at a Temple nursing home.
He was born March 7, 1930, in Loebau to Oscar Fredrich and Anna Christine Beissert Winkler. He married Frances Eileen Winkler in 1952. He was a police officer.
He was preceded in death by his wife.
Survivors include three sons, David Winkler, Chris Winkler and Kyle Winkler; nine grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be at noon Monday at the church.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.