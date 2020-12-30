ROSEBUD — Services for Evelyn Catherine Beach Green, 94, of Cyclone will be private.
Mrs. Green died Saturday, Dec. 26.
She was born Nov. 11, 1926, in Bell County to Alois “AC” and Annie Kleypas Beach. She graduated from Rosebud High School in 1944. She attended Draughon Business College in Dallas. She married Randolph Green on May 20, 1947, at Church of the Visitation in Westphalia. She worked at McCloskey General Hospital. She worked for the civil service in Washington, D.C. She also was a teacher at Content Public School. She was a farmer and rancher in Cyclone. She was a secretary and bookkeeper for a home building business. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and four children.
Survivors include five sons, Richard of Plantersville, Thomas of Arlington, Michael of Graham, Robert of Riverside, Calif., and James of Dallas; six daughters, Margaret Hejny of Johnson City, Marian Chervenka of Austin, Cecilia Green Osborne of Austin, Barbara Nye of Maleny, Australia, Anita Skinner of Monticello, Ark., and Joan Vanicek of Temple; two brothers, Terrance of Corpus Christi and David of La Porte; three sisters, Geraldine Voigt of Belton, Bernadette Zomnir of Fort Worth and Kathryn Weber of San Marcos; 26 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Cemetery Association; or Amedisys Hospice Care.
Visitation and a rosary will be 4-7 p.m. today at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud.