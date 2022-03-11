Services for Mary I. Guajarado Mendez, 57, of Belton will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Christ the King Catholic Church in Belton.
Mrs. Mendez died Sunday, March 6, at a Temple hospital.
She was born March 19, 1964, in Belton to Eleberta and Nieves Guajardo Sr. She married Oscar J. Mendez Sr. in March 1980. She was a lifelong Bell County resident, and a member of Christ the King Catholic Church. She worked as an office manager for the Salado Museum and College Park. She also was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by a son, Oscar J. Mendez Jr.
Survivors include her husband of Belton; three brothers, Nieves Guajardo Jr., David Guajardo and Rudy Guajardo, all of Belton; and seven grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.