Kyle Cast Adamson
Kyle Cast Adamson, 24, of Belton, passed away on Tuesday morning, March 9, 2021, in New Braunfels, Texas. He was a beloved son, grandson, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, and friend.
Kyle was born, May 30, 1996, in Temple, the son of Pat and Donna (Cast) Adamson-Wilson. He lived in Belton, Texas where his energetic personality only grew, as he got older. He was a proud Belton Tiger, ‘Big Red Nuff Said!’ He was a diehard Dallas Cowboys and San Antonio Spurs fan. Kyle was an exceptional athlete and loved being a team player, spending much of his childhood playing soccer, basketball, running track, and most notably football, where he was a running back on the gridiron for Belton High. He graduated Belton High School in 2014.
Throughout his life, Kyle had a passion for all things related to the outdoors and nature, including water sports, snow skiing, hunting, fishing, bow hunting and hiking. He was a huge animal lover and loved to tell stories about his dog, “Mika Bear”. He loved cooking and trying new recipes. Kyle had an adventurous spirit, loved to travel to beaches and places with snow, and to see the world and experience all that life could offer.
Above all, Kyle most adored the time he spent with his family. He had a strong sense of faith and was baptized by his grandfather several years ago. He was a member of the Belton Church of Christ. The last two years of his life, Kyle worked for Wyndham Resorts in both Kerrville and New Braunfels.
Kyle lived his days tenaciously fierce, seizing as much as he could out of life in his twenty-four years. He never met a stranger and would give the shirt off his back to any one in need. Kyle was a great storyteller and conversationalist. He was a genuine and compassionate person and his passing leaves an enormous hole in the hearts of his family and friends. He had an enormous spot in his heart for his niece and nephews, who he absolutely adored. He will be forever missed. Kyle will be remembered for his beautiful smile, infectious laugh, big hugs, gentle heart, and carefree spirit.
Survivors include his parents, Pat Adamson of Harker Heights and mother Donna (Cast) Wilson and step-father David Wilson of Belton; two brothers, James Adamson and wife Taylor of Belton and Patrick Adamson Jr. and wife Kelsey of Bozeman, Montana; three sisters, Amy Adamson of Belton, Jennifer Adamson and wife Kate Cabott of Oakland, California, and Stefanie Boening and husband Ashley of Austin; step-brother Joshua Wilson and step-sister Shelbie Wilson of Belton; grandparents, Don and Judy Cast of Belton; nephews, Ford Adamson, Oliver Adamson, Conrad Boening, and Nico Adamson and niece Ellie Adamson; aunts and uncles, Julie and John Fielder, Brenda and Mike Gonyea, and Mike and Cindy Adamson; cousins, Brian Fielder, Kelly Gonyea, Deana Gonyea, Billy Dean Adamson and Brooke Andrews, and numerous extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Dean and Mozelle Adamson.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, March 15, 2021, at Dossman Funeral Home with ministers Tom Bever and Mike Lower officiating. Burial will follow at the North Belton Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, March 14 from 4 to 6 PM at the Dossman Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be live streamed at service time on Monday.
