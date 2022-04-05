O’Gene Walter Barkemeyer
O’Gene Walter Barkemeyer of Temple, TX passed away April 1, 2022, after a brief battle with cancer. He was 84 years old. O’Gene was born in the middle of a cotton field in Falls County off a rural road near the community of Wilson, TX, January 6, 1938, to George W. & Esther Becker Barkemeyer. He spent his entire youth on the family farm in this rural community where he felt his roots grounded him in faith and family growing up attending Salem Lutheran Church. He graduated from Rosebud High School in 1956 and then from Texas A&M in 1960 with a Civil Engineering degree. He served in the US Air Force, then began his exemplary 42-year career with the Soil Conservation Service in the US Department of Agriculture in Liberty, TX. He soon earned his Texas Professional Engineers License and advanced his career with a move to Temple followed by Fort Worth, TX and then to Nashville, TN. Yet, he returned to his roots in 1983 and moved his family back to Temple finishing his career as Assistant State Engineer with the Soil Conservation Service.
O’Gene was a devout Christian and long-time (39 year) member of the First United Methodist Church in Temple where he tirelessly served as a teacher and faithful 20 plus year member of the Men’s Prayer Breakfast Group. Gene served on many church boards and committees through the years and gave the church complete dedication. In his God centered life he never met a stranger and always put other’s needs ahead of his own. Whether you called him O’Gene, Gene, Dad, Brother, Uncle or Granddaddy he loved and valued you.
O’Gene, was humble, generous, and proud family man. He loved the land and was a country boy through and through who enjoyed his time on the farm, spending time with his herd and sharing a story with whoever would listen. As a Former Aggie, Class of 1960, O’Gene bled maroon! He cherished his alma mater and went back for games and visits to Aggieland often through the years. He was a proud member of the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets which led to his service in the US Air Force. Gene’s Cadet buddies nicknamed him “Rural” because Gene was such a country boy when he arrived as a Freshman at Texas A&M. The family would love to see guests at the Celebration of Life wearing maroon or a touch of maroon in some way.
He is preceded in death by his parents, George Walter & Esther Becker Barkemeyer. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Annette Baxter Barkemeyer. Sister Ruth Barkemeyer Anderson and husband, Don Anderson. Sister Georgia Barkemeyer Wood and husband Lee Wood. Son, George Gregory Barkemeyer, and wife Marcy. Daughter, Pamela Barkemeyer Dove, and husband Michael Dove. Grandchildren, Blake Walter Barkemeyer and wife Kristin, Allison Tollie-Adell Barkemeyer, and fiancé Sean P. Walsh. Kyle Michael Dove and Connor Austin Dove. He is also survived by many extended family including in-laws, nieces, and nephews.
Celebration of Life Service will be held at First United Methodist Church of Temple on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at 2:00 in the afternoon with a reception following. Memorial donations may be made in honor of O’Gene Barkemeyer to FUMC Temple Building Fund.
First United Methodist Church of Temple, 102 N. 2nd Street, Temple, TX 76501
254-773-5269
