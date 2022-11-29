Services for Jimmy Lee Rash, 73, of Moody will be 1 p.m. Thursday at the First Baptist Church of Moody.
Burial will be in Temple Garden of Memories.
Mr. Rash died Wednesday, Nov. 23, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Dec. 12, 1948, in Sacramento, Calif., to Marge Travis and James Lester Rash. He graduated from Temple High School. He served in the Army during the Vietnam War. He worked as a painter, then worked in engineering at Scott & White Memorial Hospital in Temple for 25 years before retiring. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Moody, and of several Bell County fishing clubs. He married Linda Rash on March 12, 1977, in Morgan’s Point Resort.
He was preceded in death by a son, Kenneth Ray Rash.
Survivors include his wife of Moody; a daughter, Melinda Rash-Strange of Houston; and a grandchild.
Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Moody.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.