WACO — Services for James Emery “Jim” Carlson, 68, of Temple will be 5-7 p.m. today at Grace Gardens Funeral Home in Waco.
Mr. Carlson died Monday, Oct. 26, at his residence.
He was born Nov. 1, 1951, in Tyler, Minn., to Emery and Hilda Vogt Carlson. He graduated from Amboy High School in Minnesota in 1970, and graduated from Mankato Vocational Technical in 1972 with a diesel mechanic’s degree. He worked as a farm equipment mechanic prior to becoming a truck driver. He was an owner/operator hauling grain and cattle. In 1992, he moved to Temple where he continued to pull a van trailer. He currently was an employee of Helena Chemical of Bruceville-Eddy hauling fertilizer and chemicals.
Survivors include a brother, Charlie Carlson; and a sister, Mary Stevens.
Wearing a mask and social distancing will be required at the funeral home.