Services for Doyle Ray Knight, 77, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Cross Church on Birdcreek in Temple with the Rev. Tim Chaplin officiating.
Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery.
Mr. Knight died Saturday, April 16, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Jul 27, 1944, in Temple to Hulen Doyle and Dorothy Marie Nichols Knight. He lived in Houston and Holland before returning to Temple in 1968. He graduated from Holland High School in 1963. He attended Temple Business College. He married Kay Sebek on Dec. 29, 1968. He worked as a production scheduler at Wilsonart. He was a member of Cross Church on Birdcreek and the Bell County Sportsman Club.
Survivors include his wife of Temple; a son, Jason Knight of Belton; a daughter, Lisa O’Kelly of Peoria, Ariz.; a brother, Gary Wayne Knight of San Antonio; and four grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Cross Church on Birdcreek.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.