Douglas Edwin Downing
Douglas Edwin Downing went to be with Jesus on Thursday, August 26th, 2021. Services will be held at First Baptist Church of Troy at 10 am on Thursday, September 2nd with interment to follow at Roberts Cemetery in Troy.
Douglas was born in Temple, Texas to Chester “Dub” and Gwenda Downing on June 21st, 1967. He graduated from Troy High School in 1985.
Douglas was a diesel mechanic by trade and was well known for being able to fix anything. After one semester at college, he knew that wasn’t the thing for him and headed off to TSTI for his certificate. He worked at McLane’s for several years before opening his own repair shop in 1987. A chance visit one evening with his friend Chris Hester led to him getting into the trucking business. Eventually it became a family affair and he loved nothing more than working with his parents and his brother in the ever-growing business. When his son joined this year, he was truly excited for the future of the company.
Anyone who knew him, knew that Douglas enjoyed being with his family and friends and was always there to support and show love for them. He loved nothing more than watching his daughter play softball for many years and cherished the friendships made through the teammates and families. He was always a Trojan football fan, but when his son started to play football, he was so proud.
He never really met a stranger and was known for always trying to give anyone in need a hand up if he possibly could. He will truly be missed. He was a lifelong member of Troy First Baptist Church.
Douglas was preceded in death by his father, Dub Downing of Troy; his grandparents, Check Downing & Nell Parker Downing of Troy; and his grandparents, Frank Whatley & Lorene Lucky Whatley of Temple.
Douglas leaves behind his wife, Shellie, with whom he would have celebrated 30 years of marriage in October; and his two children, Ashleigh and Chance of Troy. He is also survived by his mother, Gwenda Downing of Troy; and his brother, John Downing and wife, Carla, also of Troy. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews who all loved their Uncle Doug.
A time of visitation will take place on Wednesday, September 1st from 5-7 pm at Harper-Talasek Funeral home in Temple.
