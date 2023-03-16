BELTON — Services for Larry Lee Williams, 76, of Belton, will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Oak Park Methodist Church in Temple.
Mr. Williams died Friday, Feb. 24, at a local hospital.
He was born Sept. 18, 1946, to Albert and Eloise Williams in Zanesville, Ohio. He graduated from John Glenn High School in Ohio. He married Linda Finney on Dec. 3, 1966. He worked as an electrician. He was a member of the IBEW Local 1105 electrician union and Oak Park United Methodist Church in Temple.
Survivors include his wife; four daughters, Lori Jordan, Lisa Taylor, Laurinda Williams, and Leslie Christopher; 13 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Family Promise in Temple.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton is in charge of arrangements.