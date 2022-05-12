Services for Constance Marie Roundtree Robinson, 96, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Corinth Missionary Baptist Church in Temple with Dr. U.C. Barnes Sr. officiating.
Burial will be in Temple Garden of Memories.
Mrs. Robinson died Wednesday, May 4, at a Temple nursing center.
She was born June 19, 1925, in Wallis to Andrew Mack and Hallie Mae Myrtle Flakes Roundtree. She graduated from J.O. Williams High School. She married Ural “Sonny” Robinson Jr. She was a hand-operated elevator attendant, a nanny, and a short order cook. She was a member of Corinth Missionary Baptist Church in Temple.
She was preceded in death by her husband; a daughter, Joyce Robinson; and a grandchild.
Survivors include three daughters, Colleen Robinson of Greenbelt, M.D., and Sandra Moffett and Rita Humphrey, both of Temple; three sons, Jackie Robinson of Dallas, Donald Robinson of Temple and Carl Robinson of Pearland; three sisters, Rezaly Malone, Sara Young and Lena Roundtree; a brother, Edward Aaron Roundtree; 12 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Friday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.