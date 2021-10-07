Services for Paul Garcia, Jr., 76, of Temple will be 10 AM Friday October 8, 2021, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Temple.
Burial will follow at North Belton Cemetery in Belton.
Mr. Garcia died October 3, 2021, in Temple.
He was born in Temple, TX on February 9, 1945, to Paul Garcia, Sr., and Rosa Garcia Reyna. He married Mary Sue Rendon in Temple on June 7, 1964; she preceded him in death in 2014.
Paul was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church and a member of Brothers of Our Lady of Guadalupe. He was a devoted Dallas Cowboys fan and spent much of his time proudly supporting his granddaughter’s sports activities. In his younger years, Paul was a Golden Glove Boxing Champion and was active on the baseball field with his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary Sue Garcia; a son, Paul Garcia III; two brothers, Robert “Cono” Garcia, David “Duke” Garcia; and a sister, Juana McCoy.
Survivors include three sons, Joseph Garcia and wife Belinda, Tony Garcia, and Michael Garcia; five brothers, Johnny, Albert, Jesse, and Ralph Garcia and Paulino Rodriguez Castillo; two sisters, Eva Garcia and Maggie Brantley; and two grandchildren, Liliana and Isabella Garcia.
Visitation will be Thursday October 7, 2021, at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton from 6 PM to 7PM with A Rosary at 7 PM.