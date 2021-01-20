BELTON — Services for Mary Elizabeth Neugent, 77, of Temple will be 1 p.m. Thursday in Bellwood Memorial Park Cemetery in Temple with Kelvin Neugent officiating.
Mrs. Neugent died Saturday, Jan. 16, at her residence.
She was born May 12, 1943, in Wareham, Mass., to William and Gladys Pitts. She married John Walter Neugent on Aug. 28, 1962. She was a homemaker.
Survivors include her husband of Temple; two sons, Kelvin Neugent of Temple and Ronnie Lynn Neugent of Arkansas; a brother, William Eugene Pitts of Durango; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be noon to 1 p.m. Thursday at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton.