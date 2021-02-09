BELTON — Services for Dawnella Carter, 55, of Temple will be 10 a.m. today at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Temple.
Mrs. Carter died Thursday, Feb. 4, at her residence.
She was born Dec. 27, 1965, in San Mateo, Calif., to Donald and Elizabeth Stepp. She graduated from Natrona County High School in Casper, Wyo. She married Gerald “Rob” Carter on March 14, 1985. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Temple.
Survivors include her husband; a son, Matthew Carter; four daughters, Calista Carter, Nicole Carter, Amanda Carter and Sarah Carter; and a grandchild.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.