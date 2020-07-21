SALADO — Services for Audrey Annette George, 91, will be private.
Mrs. George died Wednesday, July 15.
She was born Jan. 30, 1929, in Lusk, Wyo., to Homer and Sarah Grazelle Denning. She graduated from Des Moines High School in 1946. She married Jesse George in 1947 in Clayton, N.M. She worked for the U.S. Department of Agriculture in New Mexico. She also worked for Great American Reserve Insurance Co. She was a member of ABWA, Salado Ladies Auxiliary, Federated Women’s Club of Temple and Central Texas Republican Women.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include a daughter, Jane Westerfield of Lampasas.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Christian Church, P.O. Box 367, Belton, TX 76513.
Broecker Funeral Home in Salado is in charge of arrangements.