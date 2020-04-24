BELTON — Services for Carmen Joyce Bilse, 78, of Killeen will be at a later date.
Mrs. Bilse died Wednesday, April 22, at a local hospital.
She was born Oct. 30, 1941, in Rice Lake, Wis., to Clara and Vernon Holmen. She married Marvin Robert Bilse on June 30, 1962. She worked as a financial counselor for Texas A&M University. She was member of Grace Lutheran Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include a son, Corey Bilse of Austin; a daughter, Heidi Jackson of Cibolo; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton is in charge of arrangements.