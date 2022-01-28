BELTON — No services are planned for Anna Marie Morgan, 66, of Rogers.
Ms. Morgan died Sunday, Jan. 23, at her residence.
She was born March 23, 1955.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton is in charge of arrangements.
