Gilbert Eguia
Gilbert Eguia, age 81, of Temple passed from this life during the late morning hours of Sunday, October 9th, 2022, in Temple. He was born on the 12th day of April 1941 in Dallas to parents Inez Eguia and Marianita Garcia.
Gilbert grew up in Dilley, TX. He worked for Walmart in Plano for 10 years and then retired after working for Kraft Foods for 25 years in Dallas in 1995. He was affiliated with the Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic ministry. In 1994, Gilbert married the love of his life Margarita Sifuentes and the couple cherished their love for 28 years. The only thing he loved more than ballroom dancing, music, and casinos, was his adoring wife Margarita. Gilbert loved being an American and was very patriotic. He proudly served in the US Army in Vietnam for two years. Gilbert will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, son Garland Douglas, brothers Inez and Johnny Eguia.
Gilbert leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife Margarita Eguia of Temple, daughters Juana Mims, Brenda Batts, Ivett Mours, Jacqueline Johnson all of Temple, Keandre Whitfield, son Lawyer Douglas of Houston, sister Minny Garcia Eguia of Dilley, sister Esmeralda Garcia Eguia of Indiana, sister Hilda Garcia Eguia of Indiana, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home on Monday, October 17th, 2022, at 11 a.m. with burial to follow at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen. The family will be accepting visitors from 9 to 11 a.m Monday and also on Friday, October 14th, 2022, between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home is entrusted with these arrangements.
Paid Obituary