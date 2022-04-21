Calvin E. Eddings passed away on April 13, 2022, at a local hospital. Calvin was born on November 6, 1934, in Oklahoma. He married Joanne Eddings June 30, 1982, at Ft Hood, Texas and made their home in Belton for many years.
Calvin is survived by his wife, Joanne; a son, Mark Eddings of Lauista, Texas and grandchildren, Ben and Krysta Eddings of Denton, Texas. A daughter, Cheryl Brake of Boyd, Texas and grandchildren, Joshua and Amanda Brake and great granddaughter, Breanna Brake. A daughter, Joni Bennett of Denton, Texas, and grandchildren, Jeremy Rash and Andriane Bennett. A daughter, Brandi Fryer of Belton, Texas, grandchildren Shawn Fryer of Cedar City, Utah; granddaughter Ashley Lance and husband Zachary; great grandchildren, Zayden and Zavi Jo of Hurst, Texas
Calvin served in the U.S. Army and retired after 22 years of service. He fought in the Vietnam War and was a disabled veteran. Calvin was an avid fisherman. An excellent mechanic who could fix just about anything. His wife, Joanne said, “When God made Calvin, He threw away the mold.” He had a big heart and would help anyone in need.
Calvin attended Tarleton State University in Stephenville, Texas. He also taught mechanics at Central Texas College in Killeen, Texas. He loved attending the River Church with his wife in Belton, Texas. He will be deeply missed and was loved by many.
A memorial service will be April 30, 2022, at 1:00 pm Saturday at River Church in Belton, Texas. The church is located at 312 W. Hwy 190/ U.S. Hwy 14 in Belton, Texas with Pastor Richard Gatto officiating.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home
in Belton is in charge of arrangements.