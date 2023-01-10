BELTON — Services for Lillie Lee Tamplen, 85, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Friday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.
Entombment will be in Temple Garden of Memories.
Mrs. Tamplen died Sunday, Jan. 8.
She was born Jan. 26, 1937, in Ashtola to Willis Goble and Mary Josephine Bennett Barker. She married Clyde Tamplen on Jan. 21, 1955, in Portales, N.M.
She was preceded in death by her husband; a son, Randy; and a grandchild.
Survivors include four sons, Micheal, Donnie, Darrell and J; 13 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.