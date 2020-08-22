ROCKDALE — A Mass of Christian Burial for Cecilia Garza, 86, of San Antonio and formerly of Rockdale will be 10 a.m. Monday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rockdale.
Burial will be in Garza Cemetery near Rockdale.
Ms. Garza died Saturday, Aug. 15, at her residence.
She was born Feb. 1, 1934, in Rockdale to Anastacio and Guadalupe Reyes Garza. She attended a segregated school in Bastrop. The family returned to Rockdale where she graduated in 1953 from Rockdale High School. She moved to San Antonio in 1957, where she worked 30 plus years as a clerical worker with the civil service at Kelly Air Force Base. She was a member of St. John Birchman Catholic Church in San Antonio. She briefly taught CCD, was a communion minister and worked in the rectory.
Survivors include a son, Marcus Revilla of Dallas; five brothers, Cruz Garza, Arthur Garza and Ruben Garza, all of Rockdale, Jim Garza of Mt. Pleasant and Joseph Garza of Austin; four sisters, Isabel Ortiz of Houston, Mary Helen Ortega of Rockdale, Josephine Garza of San Antonio and Angie Grafe of Evergreen, Colo.; and a grandchild.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale; a rosary will be recited at 7 p.m.