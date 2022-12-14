Services for Robert A. Clayton Jr. will be 11 a.m. Saturday, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Temple.
Mr. Clayton Jr. died Monday, Dec. 5.
He was born May 11, 1939 to Ester and Robert Clayton in Milam County. He attended school in Rogers and Cameron. He retired from Alcoa in 1993 at the first Black supervisor. He was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church.
Survivors include a five daughters, Millie Clayton, Carol Washington, Janet Sculark, Brenda Majors, and Regina Hardy; a son, Robert Clayton the third; seven brothers, Otis D. Clayton, Roy Clayton, Billy Clayton, Arthur Clayton, James Clayton, William Clayton, and DeWayne Clayton; two sisters, Velma Clayton, and Melinda Simmons; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren.
Dorsey-Keatts Funeral Home of Cameron is in charge of arrangements.