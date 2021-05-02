A Mass of Christian Burial for Emma Agnes Vasicek, 92, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Mary Catholic Church in Temple.
Burial will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Cyclone.
She died Monday, April 26, at a local care center.
She was born Jan. 7, 1929, in Bell County to Frank and Rosalie Vasicek. She worked for LeHigh Press and John Deere in Dallas.
Survivors include eight siblings, Martha Tomek of Cameron, Dorothy Drozd of Temple, Helen Roberts of Farmers Branch, Rudolph Vasicek of Cedar Hill, Margaret Sehon of Robinson, Johnny Vasicek of Austin, Leonard Vasicek of Rogers and Caroline Cottle of Moody.
Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.