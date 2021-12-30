CAMERON — Services for Courtney Anne Mayer, 30, of Cameron will be 2:30 p.m. today at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Burial will be in Marlow Cemetery.
Ms. Mayer died Thursday, Dec. 23, at a Temple hospital.
She was born May 22, 1991, in Rockdale to Tony and Denise Templin Mayer. He worked in retail.
Survivors include her father of Temple; a grandparent, Anna Templin of Cameron; six sisters, Valerie Ferguson and Madison Mayer Pratt, both of Cameron; Megan Olejnik of Moody, Miranda Pratt of the Colony, Ashley Mayer Pratt of Temple, and Briana Gutierrez of North Carolina; and a brother, Jason Hensley.
Visitation will be 1:30 p.m. today at the funeral home.