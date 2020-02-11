Albert Joseph Michalka, Dad, Paw Paw, Pop, Uncle Albert to many, passed from this life, February 8, 2020. He was born October 21, 1934 in Cameron to Marie (Mary Kunz) and Joseph George Michalka, Jr.
He attended St. Anthony’s Catholic School in Cameron and graduated from C.H. Yoe High School in May 1953. He married Faye Marguerite Hickman on June 12, 1954 at St. Monica’s Catholic Church in Cameron; Father Clyde Holcomb officiated.
While living his entire life in Cameron, his childhood was spent in Dutchtown, seldom venturing out unless going to his dad and uncle’s welding/machine shop. Most of that consisted of hoping for a quarter to see a picture show in downtown Cameron. While in High School he worked for Mondrik’s Grocery in Dutchtown. He then began a career with Alcoa in 1954 as a Lab Technician and eventually promoted to Lab Supervisor, retiring in 1993 after nearly 40 years. He attended St. Monica’s Catholic Church in Cameron ushering and partnering with George Hollas counting the Church money for many years. He eventually began attending St. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church in Marak. He served as Eucharistic Minister, Lector, and served many years in Ticket Sales for the Annual St. Cyril and Methodius Church Picnic. He was blessed with a tenor voice singing in the church choir as well as funerals and weddings. Dad was also a lifelong member of the Knights of Columbus. He also served as needed for parishioner funerals, helping to provide meals for the deceased’s family. He would visit both nursing facilities in Cameron weekly. After mom’s retirement they traveled the United States, Alaska, Hawaii and Europe. He also served in the National Guard.
Dad enjoyed cheering for the Mighty Cameron Yoemen. He was an avid season ticket holder, attending games with mom or just himself. His daughter, Jill, would drive him to all out of town games in his later years. He was very supportive of his children and all their endeavors as well. He and mom attended all of their events as well as their grandchildren’s.
He is preceded in death by his parents; sisters Marie Margaret Tipton, Ann Michalka, Theresa McAtee, Gertrude Sysak, and Veronica Touchstone; and brothers George Michalka and Lawrence Michalka. He is survived by his younger brother, Joseph Michalka, of Lubbock.
Albert was devoted to his wife and family, always providing love, support, and many other needs. He is survived by two sons: Mark and wife, Nancy, of Temple; Thomas and wife, Becky, of Cameron; and three daughters: Micki Tyson and husband, Scot, of Temple; Jill Stermer of Cameron; and Donna Ziegler and husband, Tracy, of Rogers. He is also survived by nine grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews, as well as friends and a church family he loved dearly.
Visitation will be February Tuesday, February 11 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm with a Rosary at 7:00 pm at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at St. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 10:00 am with Father Ranjon Cletus, and Father Darrell Kostiha presiding. Burial will be at St. Monica’s Cemetery. A meal of celebration will follow at the Simon George Hall.
Marek, Burns, Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron is in charge of arrangements.