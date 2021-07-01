Services for James Kay Gillaspie, 72, of Temple will be at a later date.
Mr. Gillaspie died Saturday, June 26, at a local hospital.
He was born May 26, 1949, in Yakima, Wash., to Shirley Rae Amos and Russel Eugene Gillaspie Sr. He grew up in Fairbanks, Alaska, where he graduated from high school. After high school he enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving from May 1969 to February 1973. He worked for the Alaska Department of Highways in Fairbanks and Anchorage. He was a member and past president of the State of Alaska Public Employees Union Local 71. On Nov. 11, 1977, he married Linda Marie Moore Alyeska, Alaska. He was a Christian.
Survivors include his wife of Temple; a daughter, Shanna Marie Gillaspie; a brother, Russel Eugene Gillaspie Jr.; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.