Mildred “Mickey” Schrank Arnold died in her home in Buckholts, TX on July 7, 2022, at the age of 94. After several weeks of hospice care, Mildred’s passing was peaceful.
She is survived by daughter, Joyce Arnold, of Buckholts; son, Kenneth Arnold, and wife Naomi of Buckholts; three grandchildren, April Arnold, and Aaron Arnold, of Buckholts; and Andra Simpson of Little River. Also surviving are four great-grandchildren and four nieces. Preceding her in death was her husband of 65 years, Doyal Arnold.
Mildred was born September 17, 1927, in Aleman, TX, to Clarence Schrank and Hattie Schneider Schrank. Her family — parents, sister Edna Mae Schrank Massingill, and brothers Clifford, Clayton, and Clarence (all preceding her in death) — moved from Aleman to Buckholts when she was 17. She completed her senior year at Buckholts High School. The Schrank family joined Hope Lutheran Church, Buckholts, where Mickey remained a member until her death.
Mildred’s faith was central to who she was and the life she lived. She was active at Hope— choir, Sunday school teacher, participant in altar guild, and more — and in the Buckholts community, including being a member of the PTA, Buckholts Betterment Association, Buckholts Cotton Festival, and volunteering as an election worker. Mildred maintained a home, farmed, and ranched with her husband.
Thank you to Amedisys Hospice for their loving care for Mildred.
A memorial service will be held at Hope Lutheran Church on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. with Parish Lay Minister, Charlie Begesse, officiating. Memorials may be made to Hope Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 156, Buckholts, TX 76518.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with these arrangements.