Services for Oscar Cardenas, 90, of Temple, will be 10 a.m., Saturday, at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Cardenas died Tuesday, Oct. 11, at his residence.
He was born May 24, 1932, in Hacienda del Carmen Guemez, Tamaulipas, Mexico. He was a migrant worker for over 40 years and a member of the Rosa de Saron Church. He married Gertrudis Cardenas Oct. 17, 1952.
He is preceded in death by his wife.
Survivors include a son, Ciro Cardenas of West Palm Beach, Fla.; two daughters, Gloria Ortiz of Fremont, Ohio, Martha Laura Ortiz of Helena, Ohio; 18 grandchildren; and 26 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday, at the funeral home.