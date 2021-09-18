Services for Ted Owen Martin, 82 of Little River-Academy will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple with Todd Vincent officiating.
Burial will be at Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mr. Martin died Thursday, Sept. 16, at his residence.
He was born March 21, 1939, to Glen and Zena Martin in Westville, Ill. He married Beverly Baggett in Decatur, Ill., on July 30, 1967. He served in the Navy for three years. He retired from Texas Instruments, and worked for Don Ringler Chevrolet. He was a member of Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife; two sons, David Martin and Thomas Martin; a daughter, Jill Shortridge; a brother, Leroy Martin; and six grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and to Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church building fund.
Visitation will be 5-7 pm Monday at the funeral home.