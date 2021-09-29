Services for Vincent Lee Bradley Sr., 65, of Nolanville will be 3 p.m. Saturday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Quincey Jackson officiating.
Burial will be 10 a.m. Monday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemtery in Killeen.
Mr. Bradley died Friday, Sept. 17, at a Round Rock hospital.
He was born March 31, 1956, in Temple to Leroy and Lois Harris Bradley. He graduated from Temple High School. He attended Abundant Grace Tabernacle in Temple, where he served as the sound technician. He served in the U.S. Army. He married Sharon Crathers on Nov. 30, 2019. He worked for PACTIV in Temple and he also was a painter.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Peggy Bradley.
Survivors include his wife of Temple; eight sons, Vincent Bradley Jr. and Dewayne Bradley, both of Tacoma, Wash., Vincent Rollins of Coco, Fla., James Crathers of Pendleton, John Wesley Johnson III of Gatesville, Jeffrey Johnson of Bartlett, and Leslie Johnson and Stevon Johnson, both of Temple; two daughters, Tiffany Bradley of Tacoma, Wash., and Dana Johnson of Temple; his parents of Temple; three brothers, Roy Bradley of Temple, Jimmy Bradley of Rosenberg, and Ray Bradley of Coco Beach, Fla.; two sisters, Yolanda Jackson of Temple and Sheri Mitchell of Belton; 47 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Visitation is 2-6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.