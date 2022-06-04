BELTON — Services for Walter Steven Weedman, 58, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Friday at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Belton with the Rev. Grayson Albers officiating.
Private burial will be at a later date.
Mr. Weedman died Wednesday, June 1, at his residence.
He was born June 13, 1963, in Washington, D.C., to Walter and Faye Weedman. He married Chris Quick in 1992. He served in the U.S. Army.
Survivors include his wife of Temple; three daughters, Monica Vicenza Weedman, Sophia Trier Weedman and Julia Samarra Weedman, all of Temple; his father of Annandale; his mother and stepfather of Yulee, Fla.; and two sisters, Barbara F. Weedman of Richmond, Va., and Laura McKendree of Franklin, Tenn.