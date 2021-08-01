BELTON — Services for Edwin “Dean” Youngblood, 68, of Belton will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with Billy Koinm officiating.
Burial will be in Resthaven Cemetery in Belton.
Mr. Youngblood died Thursday, July 29, at a Dallas hospital.
He was born July 7, 1953, in Fort Worth to J.B. and Geraldine Youngblood. He graduated from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor. He married Cindy Dyer on Nov. 6, 1982, in Waco. He retired from Frito Lay after 25 years. He volunteered with area food pantries, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple and Golden Heights Choir. He and his canine companion Charley spent many hours in children’s hospitals and area nursing homes providing pet therapy. He spent many years coaching youth sports and officiating high school football games.
Survivors include his wife of Belton; a daughter, Deanna Watson of Converse; two songs, Jay Youngblood of Seminole and Dusty Youngblood of Belton; two brothers, James Youngblood and Jody Youngblood; and seven grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.