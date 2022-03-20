The Godfather of Tejano Music
Tony Suniga
08/22/1941 – 03/13/2022
Paid Obituary
Sunny. High 79F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 54F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: March 20, 2022 @ 8:22 am
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.