Services for Doris Marie Hill Watts, 97, of Belton will be 1 p.m. today at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Jack Husung Jr. officiating.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mrs. Watts died Friday, Jan. 14.
She was born Aug. 28, 1924, in Moody to Mentor and Mae Hill.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clennon Guy “Slim” Watts; a son, Clennon Guy Watts Jr.; and two grandchildren.
Survivors include seven children, Shirley Drake of Magnolia, Louise Pratt of Troy, Sherry Preston of Salado, and Rita Mayfield, Eddie Wayne Watts, Richard Earl Watts and Tricia “Tedo” Watts, all of Belton; 26 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and several great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at the funeral home.