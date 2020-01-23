ROCKDALE — Services for Julian K. Rogers, 96, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.
Burial will be in Sandy Creek Cemetery in Milam County.
Mr. Rogers died Saturday, Jan. 18, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Aug. 31, 1923, in Rockdale to James Kelso and Flossie Yoakum Rogers. He served two years in the U.S. Army and retired in 1966 from the U.S. Air Force after 22 years. He attained multiple decorations. He returned to Texas and began working for Liquid Air as a gas plant operator and retired after 16 years. He was a member of the Church of Christ.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Yvonne Rogers; three sons, Jimmy, Leonard and Bill Rogers; and two grandchildren.
Survivors include two sons, Michel Jeannot and Dominique Jeannot; two daughters, Lindia Cooke and Julie Waltmire; a brother, Earl Beatherd; three sisters, Leona Taylor, Shirley Swindall and Enolia Purvis; nine grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.