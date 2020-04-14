ROCKDALE — No services are planned for Elizabeth Ann “Liz” Bartlett, 71, of Rockdale.
Mrs. Bartlett died Thursday, April 9, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Nov. 19, 1948, in San Antonio to Harlan Wayne and Martha Halene Jones Ontjes. She married Larry Wayne Bartlett on Feb. 9, 1985, in Rockdale. She worked for United Steelworkers of America Local No. 4895 and Texas AFL-CIO. She was a member of First Christian Church in Rockdale.
Survivors include her husband of Rockdale; three children, Michael Bartlett of San Antonio, Dawn Bartlett of Cheyenne, Wyo., and Philip Bartlett of Rockdale; and three grandchildren.
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale is in charge of arrangements.