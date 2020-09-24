Carmen V. Lingo
Carmen V. Lingo was born to Jose Vasquez and Ignacio Manuela Castaneda in Superior, Arizona on July 19, 1935. She passed September 18, 2020 in her home in Belton, Texas.
She had 16 brothers and sisters and is survived by Rosie Gegas, Rueben Vasquez, and Angel Vasquez whom all live in California.
She met William Joe Lingo “Tuskachito - Billy Joe” in Northern California around Santa Rosa. She was working in the Cannery and went out dancing for her birthday where she met the love of her life. They were married on October 21, 1953. They had four children: Joe Wilson Lingo, Mack Henderson Tall-Bear Lingo, Lawrence Lee Lingo, and Darlina Lane Little-Eagle Lingo.
Carmen was a military wife and followed Bill all over the world. She took care of their children while he fought in three wars. They moved to Belton in 1963 because of Fort Hood. They were married for 50 years when he passed. She loved taking care of everyone, cooking, sewing, riding her bicycle and reciting the rosary. She was the wisdom and the voice of reason for the family.
Carmen cherished her heritage and was a member of the Navajo tribe. She was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church. She was well known for her cooking and hospitality to Bell County. She opened Carmen’s Mexican Restaurant on 317 in 1969. (The Tamale Shop).
She is survived by 10 grandchildren: Shannon Hammond, James Lingo, Lonnie Lingo, Cody Lingo, Michelle Reopke, Krista Mainard, McKenna Serna, Laynee Lingo, Kal Lingo, and Amber Beck. She has 20 great grandchildren with one on the way, and two great great grandchildren.
Paid Obituary