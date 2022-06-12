Services for Carrice Roy Wunsch, 89, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Luke Catholic Church in Temple.
Burial will be held in private.
Mrs. Wunsch died Monday, June 6, at her residence.
She was born July 23, 1932, in Oenaville to Hubert and Grace Roy. She graduated from Temple High School. She married Verner L. Wunsch. She worked at Southwestern Bell. She attended St. Luke Catholic Church.
Survivors include three daughters, Sandy Korompai of Temple, Brenda Hill of Belton and Cindy Freeman of Folsom, Calif.; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Amy’s House, 2114 S. 15th St., Temple; Temple Children’s Museum, 11 N. fourth St.; or Ralph Wilson Youth Club, P.O. 1346, Temple.
Visitation will be 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday at 1020 Onondaga Way in Belton.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.