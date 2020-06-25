Services for Harold Wayne James, 63, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Monday at Heights Baptist Church with the Rev. Billy Koinm officiating.
Mr. James died Wednesday, June 17, at his residence.
He was born Sept. 29, 1956, in El Paso to Malcolm and Sarah Woodward James. He worked as a supervisor at Rising Star Hydraulics in Temple. He was a Baptist.
Survivors include a son, Chris James; three daughters, Jessica James, Ksee Ashcraft and Jamie Ashcraft; two sisters, Debbie Wade and Virginia Hutton; his mother; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at the church.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home is in charge with arrangements.