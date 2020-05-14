Francisca Garza Salinas
Francisca Garza Salinas, age 92 of Troy, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020 at her home. Funeral services will be held at 10 am Thursday, May 14, 2020 at St. Francis on the Brazos, 315 Jefferson Ave., Waco, with Father Jose Jazo officiating. Burial will be in Santa Cruz Cemetery in Asa, Texas.
Francisca was born on October 4, 1927 to Jesus and Conception Garza in Asa, Texas. She married Silverio Salinas Sr. and had 9 beautiful children. A caring and devoted mother, she loved cooking for her wonderfully large family. It was a blessing for her. She also enjoyed quilting and sewing, making so many beautiful things for family and friends. A couple of her favorite pastimes were going to garage sales with her best friend and going out to eat was always special. Francisca worked at Scott & White until her retirement and she was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Temple.
Francisca was preceded in death by her husband, Silverio Salinas Sr.
Those left to honor and cherish her memory are her son, Silverio Salinas Jr.; son, Daniel Salinas Sr.; son, Roy Salinas Sr.; daughter, Hilda Hamilton; son, Robert Salinas; son, Ronny Salinas; son, Oscar Salinas; daughter, Linda Villarreal; daughter, Diana Salinas Garza; 18 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and 9 great-great-grandchildren.
A time of visitation, with social distancing precautions, will be held from 4-6 pm beginning with a Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 4pm Wednesday, May 13, 2020 in the Harper-Talasek Funeral Home Chapel in Temple.
Paid Obituary