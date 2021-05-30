Services for Jesus Manuel Agosto, 54, of Temple will be private.
Mr. Agosto died Thursday, May 27, at his residence.
He was born Sept. 14, 1966, in Caguas, Puerto Rico, to Victor Agosto and Dolores Roldan. He graduated from Margarite Rivera De Janer High School. He received an associate degree from Huertas Business College. He worked for Baylor Scott & White Hospital. He was a member of the Puerto Rico Civil Defense.
Survivors include four brothers, Victor Agosto of Dallas, Anthony Agosto of Florida, Marvin Agosto of Connecticut and Andres Agosto of Temple; three sisters; Maritza Parrilla-Agosto, Maria Holloway and Brunilda Agosto, all of Florida; and his stepmother, Juana Roman of Florida.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.