ROCKDALE — Services for Jack Willis Jr., 74, of Thorndale will be 2 p.m. today at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Thorndale with the Rev. Scott Schaller officiating.
Burial will be in St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery in Thorndale.
Mr. Willis died Wednesday, June 30, at a Round Rock hospital.
He was born June 10, 1947, in Athens, Tenn., to Flora Lou and Jack Matlock Willis Sr. He graduated from the University of Texas. He received a master’s degree from Southwest Texas State University. He married Sharon Richter on March 7, 1981, in Austin. He was a teacher and coach at Crockett High School in Austin. He also was a coach at Thorndale High School and St. Paul Lutheran School in Thorndale. He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church. He served on the Thorndale City Council and was a mayor pro-tem. He also was a member of the Thorndale Volunteer Fire Department.
Survivors include his wife of Thorndale; a daughter, Emily Niemtschk of Thorndale; three brothers, Larry Willis of Waco, Michael Willis of San Antonio and Paul Willis of Leander; a sister, Sandi Day of Hutto; and two grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the St. Paul Lutheran Church Build the Vision Fund, P.O. Box 369, Thorndale, TX 76577; or the Thorndale Athletics Booster Club, P.O. Box 53, Thorndale, TX 76577.
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale is in charge of arrangements.