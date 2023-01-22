Jerry Richard Howland
Jerry Richard Howland, age 84, formally of Temple, Texas went to be with the Lord December 17, 2022.
Visitation for Jerry will be held Fri, Feb 3, 2023, from 9:00 am until the time of service at 10:00 am at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home, 3110 Airport Road, Temple.
A graveside service will follow at Bellwood Memorial Park, 8575 Airport Rd, Temple, TX 76502.
Mr. Howland was born on August 10, 1938, in Goodrich, Illinois to Harold L. Howland and Lorraine C. (Combs) Howland.
Mr. Howland met and fell in love with his wife of 43 years, Bonnie (Farmer) Howland. They had three children Jeff, Patrick, and Vickie.
Mr. Howland retired from ER Carpenter Co. in 2002.
Mr. Howland is survived by his son, Jeff Howland of Temple his daughter Vickie Williams of Los Lunas, NM. 4 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. 2 brothers. 1 brother-in-law. 3 nieces and 4 nephews.
Mr. Howland was proceeded in death by his son Patrick M. Howland, wife Bonnie (Farmer) Howland, parents Harold and Lorraine (Combs) Howland and niece Tricia (Howland) DePasquale.
