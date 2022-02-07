ROCKDALE — Services for Bobbie Dean Kelm Love, 89, of Thorndale will be 2 p.m. Thursday at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Thorndale.
Burial will be in the Demold Cemetery.
Mrs. Love died Thursday, Feb. 3, at a Georgetown hospital.
She was born April 6, 1932, to Adele and Henry Kelm in Haire. She married Richard Love on Aug. 25, 1950. She was a secretary for St. John’s Lutheran Church for many years. She was a member of the Thorndale Volunteer Fireman’s Auxiliary, serving as president for 20 years. She volunteered as a candy striper at a Taylor hospital.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include two daughters, Jeanie Jackson and Debbie Montgomery; a sister, Billye Schwarz; eight grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Thorndale Volunteer Fire Department, St. John’s Lutheran Church Sunday school or any charity.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.