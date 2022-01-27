Services for Estelle Faye Votaw Gebhard, 95, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mrs. Gebhard died Friday, Jan. 21.
She was born Sept. 5, 1926, in Waelder to Charlie and Cassie Votaw. She married Roy Gebhard. She was a homemaker. She also worked in nursing homes and had a daycare in her home. She taught Sunday school for many years.
She was preceded in death by her husband; a son, Royce Gebhard; a daughter, Doris Santos; and one grandchild.
Survivors include a son, Loyce Gebhard of Smithville; two daughters, Carolyn Poldrack of Cedar Creek and Darlene Gomer of Bastrop; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.