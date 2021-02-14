Services for Billy Joe Krumnow, 85, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Feb. 27 at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Krumnow died Feb. 6 at a local hospital.
He was born Oct. 2, 1935, in Temple to Louis and Myrtie Lowry Krumnow. He served in the U.S. Air Force. He was a singer and worked in home remodeling.
Survivors include two sons, Russell Krumnow of Temple and Brian Krumnow of Houston; a daughter, Debra Krumnow Hollingsworth of Temple; a sister, Barbara Latimer of San Antonio; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. Feb. 27 at the funeral home.