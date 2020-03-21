Services for Ronald Walter Schleede, 81, of Troy will be private.
Mr. Schleede died Thursday, March 19, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Aug. 31, 1938, in Temple to Raymond and Lafaun Maedgen Schleede. He graduated from Troy High School. He served in the U.S. Army. He married Juanita Payne Schleede on Aug. 2, 1963. He worked for the Temple VA and the U.S. Postal Service. He was a member of the NRA.
He was preceded in death by a grandchild.
Survivors include two sons, Steve Schleede of Temple and Eric Schleede of Troy; a daughter, Ronell Burke of Rockport; two sisters, Linda Blodgett of San Antonio and Laura Huff of Maryville, Tenn.; five grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.