Services for Louis Antonio “Peanut” Ruiz Jr., 61, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Temple.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mr. Ruiz died Saturday, Jan. 22, at his residence.
He was born Aug. 21, 1960, in Buffalo, N.Y., to Marcella Olivares and Louis Antonio Ruiz Sr. The family moved shortly thereafter to Temple, where he lived most of his life. He was an altar boy at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. He volunteered at St. Vincent de Paul in Temple.
Survivors include a son, Robert Louis Ruiz; a daughter, Susan Groeneveld; two sisters, Linda Ruiz McCall and Rose Manning; and five grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul at ssvpusa.org/donate.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple, with a rosary at 6 p.m.