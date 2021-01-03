ROCKDALE — Services for Abelino “Bo” Montelongo, 68, of Rockdale will be private.
Mr. Montelongo died Monday, Dec. 28.
He was born Feb. 25, 1952, in Rockdale to Carolina and Catarino Montelongo. He graduated from Rockdale High School in 1972.
Survivors include five brothers, Frank Montelongo, John Montelongo, Albert Montelongo and Ben Montelongo, all of Rockdale, and Catarino “Cat” Montelongo of Belton; and two sisters, Alvina Randall of Rockdale and Mary Martinez of Troy.
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale is in charge of arrangements.